20-year-old man from Slough dies following car crash in Cobham, Surrey

A 20-year-old man from Slough died in December after crashing into two parked cars close to the Hilton International Hotel in Cobham, Surrey.

Dylan Brosnan, who was driving a black Peugeot 307, collided with two parked cars at around 2.20am on December 30 in Seven Hills Road South, near the hotel, Surrey Police have said.

Mr Brosnan was pronounced dead at the scene and the male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly if you have any dashcam footage, or with any other information which could assist our enquiries, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Call the police’s non emergency number on 101 quoting incident reference number PR/18310265 to share information.

Surrey Coroner’s office said an inquest was opened on January 7.