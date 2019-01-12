Meet and Mingle hosts Bollywood party to mark end of 2018

Bollywood music, dancing, plenty of food and a surprise birthday cake featured at a party marking the end of 2018 for members of Slough community group Meet and Mingle.

More than 230 people attended the new year celebration, held on Saturday, December 29 at The Curve in William Street.

Members, friends and family tucked into a buffet and enjoyed Bollywood song performances.

“Everyone said it was a lovely evening. I was really shocked to see that so many people were interested to come out and join us,” said ground founder Aska Marshal, who said tickets for the evening were sold out.

Aksa was presented a surprise birthday cake, to mark her 56th birthday which fell the day before.

“It was a very special event,” said Aksa who thanked her fellow Meet and Mingle volunteers for their work over the year.

“I’m very proud of them doing so much. They’re the backbone of Meet and Mingle, I couldn’t have done anything without them.”

Meet and Mingle organises a variety of activities and days out and support groups for its members.

It started as a women’s group but introduced a men’s division last year.

Visit https://www.meetandmingle.co.uk/ for details.