Driver threatened with firearm while travelling on the M4

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was threatened with a firearm while travelling on the M4.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was driving westbound on the M4 between junction 4B and junction 10 on Wednesday, January 2 at about 5.30pm.

While he was in traffic, he pulled alongside a black Audi A8 with tinted rear windows.

On at least three occasions, the driver of the Audi pointed a firearm at the victim from within the car.

The victim eventually drove away from the offender and was unhurt.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Kluger, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, and have made an arrest and recovered an imitation firearm.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who was travelling on this section of the M4 between about 5.20pm and 6.20pm.

“We would also be especially keen to talk to anyone who has dash-cam footage which shows this incident or others like it.”

Police arrested a 36-year-old man from Swindon on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190001744.