Lonza set for £13 million expansion at Bath Road site

A pharmaceutical firm which produces ‘life-saving’ drugs for patients across the globe is preparing to embark on a £13million expansion of its Slough facility.

Lonza has been manufacturing drugs to help with the treatment of diseases such as leukaemia from its base in Bath Road since 1996.

After starting out with about 200 staff, it now employs more than 800 people at its centre of excellence on the Slough Trading Estate and supplies products for companies including Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

David Pain, head of manufacturing, said the planned multi-million pound expansion could pave the way for the company to increase its production of batches of products by 60 per cent in the next five years.

He told the Advertiser: “There’s a very strong demand out there for the drugs we’re making on behalf of our customers and it’s about being able to satisfy that and ultimately get these additional drugs into patients and potentially saving lives.

“The expansion is not just a personnel expansion, there is also a footprint expansion.”

The investment could see staff numbers on the site increased by 200, with the company looking to recruit graduates, scientists and engineers.

Steps are also being taken to prepare the company ahead of the UK’s impending exit from the European Union. It has accrued additional materials and also plans to utilise the storage at its Slough facility to cope with the potential impact of a hard Brexit.

The company has also offered to pay for its EU nationals and their families who have been asked by the government to apply for ‘settled status’.

An open day will be taking place at Lonza’s base, at 228 Bath Road, on Saturday, January 26 from 9am to 1pm where prospective employees can find out more about working at Lonza.

Mr Pain added: “It’s a great place to work and we are saving lives with the products we make. Even if you’re not in the industry at the moment, it’s a great one to move into.”