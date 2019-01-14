Slough police officer struck off from force for gross misconduct

A police constable based in Slough who was involved in a vehicle collision, failed to report it at the scene and gave inaccurate information about it has been dismissed from Thames Valley Police without notice.

PC Kieran Budd, based in the Slough Local Policing Area, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity at a misconduct hearing at the force’s headquarters in South Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

The hearing, which concluded on Thursday, January 10, was in front of a panel including legally qualified chairman John Bassett.

Following an incident on March 28 last year when an exemption from a speeding offence form was completed, Mr Budd failed to make amendments when he was told incorrect information was submitted on the form, the hearing found.

On April 4, Mr Budd was driving a police vehicle which was involved in a collision, causing significant damage, but failed to report the incident at the scene and provided an inaccurate account to his supervisor, the hearing heard.

The panel concluded that Mr Budd’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, and was in breach of the standards of professional behaviour of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, and duties and responsibilities.

Thames Valley Police deputy chief constable John Campbell said: “PC Budd’s actions fell well below the standard expected of our officers in that he acted dishonestly.

“As such he has been dismissed from the force without notice.”