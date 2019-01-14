In pictures: Weekly community workout launched in Manor Park

A free community workout for people of all ages and abilities was launched in Manor Park on Saturday.

The session was organised by The Great Outdoor Gym Company, which has installed about 20 green gyms around the borough’s parks in partnership with Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The Kent based business launched a community workout scheme in Salt Hill Park about 9 weeks ago, having trained members of the community as ‘activators’ who lead the workouts.

The Big Community Workout scheme was rolled out in Manor Park for the first time on Saturday but The Great Outdoor Gym Company plans on widening the scheme across the borough and eventually all over the country.

Georgie Delaney, who founded the company 12 years ago with husband Matt Delaney, was at the exercise class, which was followed with a group litter pick.

“The whole idea is that movement is medicine. We are empowering local people.

Sessions at both parks last about 45 minutes and start at 10am every Saturday.

Georgie says the sessions, which can cater for a range of abilities, helps people achieve the 150 minutes of exercise per week recommended by the NHS.

“It’s not about hardcore fitness it’s about getting people active,” she added.

Download the TGO Activate smartphone app to register for Big Community Workouts.

Visit https://www.tgogc.com/ for more information.