Nova House leaseholders liable for fire safety measure costs, tribunal rules

Leaseholders of a block of flats which failed a cladding safety test in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster have been told they are liable to pay for a fire watch.

Nova House, a private seven-storey tower block in Buckingham Gardens, failed a government cladding safety test in June 2017.

In September 2017, it emerged the cladding material used was different to the type specified by the original developer, Timeless Property Services, and inspectors Butler and Young.

In March last year, Slough Borough Council (SBC) bought the company which owns the freehold, Ground Rent Estates 5 LTD (GRE5), due to concerns about numerous defects in the building and a lack of progress to remedy them.

Between September 27, 2017 and March 16, Slough Borough Council spent almost £350,000 on a private fire engine outside the block of 68 flats as a precaution while safety measures including heat sensors in the hallways were installed.

Since then, GRE5 has been paying for two people stationed at the building as part of a waking watch who can take immediate action in the event of a fire before emergency services arrive.

The cost of the waking watch is not publicly available as GRE5 is a private company, despite it being owned by the council.

Leaseholders were written to by GRE5 in December and told that the First-tier Tribunal had determined leaseholders were liable for the costs of the waking watch, which would include the £350,000 for the private fire crew and the people stationed there since.

“We are writing to reassure you that this decision does not in any way change our strategy for the recovery of costs at Nova House,” the letter says.

“We are pursuing the full recovery of costs, including the waking watch, through legal action against the insurer and third parties involved in the construction of the building in 2015.

“However, the application to the tribunal was necessary to protect the position of the freeholder in the event it is necessary to ask leaseholders to contribute towards those costs.”

The building’s cladding, made of flammable aluminium composite material, is still yet to be replaced and a question mark remains over whether this cost will fall on the leaseholders, GRE5, or insurers.

A council spokeswoman, speaking on behalf of GRE5, said: “Our ultimate aim is that it will be paid for by insurance and claims from third parties involved in the 2015 construction.

“Our aim is not to charge the leaseholders for the work. It’s not their fault. We would rather get the people whose fault it was to pay.”