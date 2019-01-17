Prospective foster parents invited to Slough Children's Services Trust information evening

Anyone who has ever considered becoming a foster parent is invited to an information evening with the Slough Children’s Services Trust.

The event will be held at Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, January 24.

Teena Wilcock, part of the trust’s fostering team, said: “We often find people want to foster but think for some reason that they can’t do it.

“There are many misconceptions around fostering but things like marital status, sexuality, age etc are not barriers at all.

“The other thing that people often don’t realise is that foster carers are paid for the amazing work they do and given full training and support.

“The New Year is a great time for new beginnings and I’d encourage anyone interested to please find out more.”

Former childminder Mandy Foley, from Cippenham, has been fostering with the trust for eight years: “I didn’t realise I could foster as a single parent until I bumped into an old school friend who was fostering.

“I’ve now fostered 17 children over eight years, with placements ranging from one night to more than two years.

Fostering is a job that makes you feel proud, it’s a real privilege to be a small part of these children’s lives.”

Visit www.scstrust.co.uk/fostering, call 01753 690690 or email foster@scstrust.co.uk for more information.