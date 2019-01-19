Free bike surgeries to be hosted in Slough over winter

A series of winter bike surgeries including maintenance work and tips on how to winter-proof your bike will be held across the borough between January and March.

Tips on making sure bikes are safe to use during the winter months, maintenance work and repairs by Transport for Slough mechanics, free bike-related goodies and a chance to get bikes security marked will feature at the workshops.

Sessions will run at Langley Pavilion Community Centre, Langley Road on Wednesday, January 30 from 4pm to 6pm, at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green, on Wednesday, February 20 from midday to 2pm and at Upton Lea Community Centre, St Pauls Avenue, on March 20 from 4pm to 6pm.

Contact Anton Deacon on 01753 875630 or anton.deacon@slough.gov.uk or visit www.slough.gov.uk/betterby for details.