Herschel Grammar School student paints mandalas at Queensmere Observatory shopping centre

Tibetan symbols of peace and tranquility were painted by a 17-year-old artist from Slough at the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre on Saturday.

Herschel Grammar School student Munazza Malik set up outside Primark and painted mandalas — extremely detailed pieces of art connoting peace, tranquility and the depths of the world holistically.

Numerous shoppers stopped by to admire Munazza’s skills throughout the day.

Queensmere Observatory’s centre manager Chris Shaw said: “We are always happy to provide local artists and performers the opportunity to showcase their talents with the community.

“We look for opportunities to surprise and delight our shoppers, as well as fantastic events throughout the year. We are thrilled that Munazza’s final creation was a success with our shoppers”.

The High Street shopping centre has hosted a number of arts events and activities in recent years and became the new base of operations for art consortium Home Slough, which moved into the old Topshop site last year.