Aspiring Slough taxi driver convicted for using Tippex to forge licence application

An aspiring private-hire driver who used Tippex to alter key documents in his application to Slough Borough Council has been convicted of forgery.

Nasar Mehmood, of Oatlands Drive, Slough, met with the council’s licensing team in March last year and twice presented a driving standards agency pass certificate where key dates had been changed.

The 33-year-old also provided a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead medical examination form where dates had been removed and altered with Tippex.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery during an appearance at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday (Jan18).

He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £20.

Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “Though it is clear Mr Mehmood is no criminal mastermind and his forgery attempts were unsophisticated and somewhat 1980s, we could not stand by and do nothing.

“People using taxis and minicabs in Slough trust those drivers with their safety and for our drivers this is their livelihood.

“To try and get away with trying to scam the system and become a driver when it is possible they haven’t even got a driving licence is an affront to existing drivers and their passengers and we hope the criminal record Mr Mehmood now has to live with is a deterrent to anyone else thinking of attempting to get a licence without the proper documentation.”