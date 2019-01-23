Interactive dance show in Slough to help parents unleash inner child

Children and parents alike can let their imaginations run riot at an interactive dance show in the High Street on Saturday.

An hour of building, music and dancing, using hundreds of boxes to create caves, wonky castles and fabulous creatures will be put on at Home on the High Street, the base of art collective Home Slough, which took over the former Topshop site last year.

The Buildy-Uppy Dance Show for children aged four and older will be put on by award winning performers Tom Roden and Anna Williams who promise ‘a space for children to be children, and for grown-ups to be children too’.

Performances run at 1pm and 3.30pm and attendees are asked to arrive at the former Topshop site 15 minutes earlier.

Admission is free and families can pay what they want to after the performance.

Booking is essential and can be done by visiting https://homeslough.org.uk/event/the-buildy-uppy-dance-show