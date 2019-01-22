Burglar who pulled out screwdriver to attack witnesses jailed

A burglar from Slough who tried to attack witnesses with a screwdriver has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

On Sunday, November 25, Dominic Davies, 32, of Carlton Road, was seen leaving from the back garden of an address in Alpha Street, Slough.

He pulled out a screwdriver and tried to attack witnesses who confronted him and was arrested and charged the following day.

On October 29, officers were called to a burglary where Davies was seen trying to enter the rear of a property in Broadmark Road, Slough.

He was disturbed and made his escape before he could steal anything and officers found he had forced open a rear window using a garden spade.

His DNA was found on the spade and on a bag found next to the window.

After pleading guilty, Davies was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, January 17, to two-and-a-half years for burglary of a dwelling, nine months for burglary of a non-dwelling and two months for each of the three counts of common assault.

His sentences will run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Rex of Slough police station, said: “I would urge people to continue to ensure that their garden tools are locked away, as in this case, they were used by Davies to gain entry to an address and caused damage in doing so.”