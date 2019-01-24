Penn Road and Chalvey children's centres refurbished as part of £12m project

Work on refurbishing the Penn Road and Chalvey children’s centres has been completed, as part of a wider £12m investment project by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Over the next five years, the council is investing in its buildings and facilities in need of refurbishment and repair, including children’s centres, community buildings, car parks, welfare facilities, allotments and libraries.

Chalvey Children’s Centre, on the site of Montem Academy, and Penn Road Children’s Centre, were considered to be of high priority, so work was carried out at these premises first.

Tired and old wooden cladding has been replaced with modern silver grey cladding and the centre’s were enhanced with external painting and decoration, landscaping, fencing and new play equipment.

A new drainage system was put in place for the Penn Road site, which has suffered from flooding in the past.

Other upcoming council refurbishment projects include work on Cippenham Library, other children’s centres, phase two of Manor Park Community Centre and allotment sites.

The building and associated works are being carried out on behalf of the council by Quickson’s Ltd, which won the work through a competitive tender process.

SBC cabinet member for education and children Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “The refurbishment of the two children’s centres has made a huge difference to the offer we provide there.

“The landscaping and upgrade to the garden spaces in particular has created an environment where imaginative play can flourish. I’m really looking forward to seeing other centres getting similar improvements.”

SBC leader and cabinet member for regeneration Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “At Slough Borough Council we take great pride in enabling a host of public buildings and facilities that can be well-used by everyone.

“This is why we are investing £12million to ensure these facilities live on and are enjoyed by our communities for many years to come.

“I am delighted to see the difference the refurbishment programme has made to Penn Road and Chalvey Children’s Centres.”