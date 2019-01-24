Upton Court Grammar School tops secondary school progress tables

Upton Court Grammar School has got top grades in the Department for Education’s latest statistics that track pupil’s success.

The school in Lascelles Road’s Progress 8 score — the measure of how pupils progressed in secondary education compared to their peers nationally — was well above average and the highest in Slough.

Progress 8 tracks how pupils improved from the end of Key Stage Two — primary education — to the end of Key Stage Four.

Any score above zero means a school’s pupils on average made more progress than other pupils in England who were getting similar results at the end of Key Stage Two. Upton Court Grammar School scored 0.99.

The next highest in Slough is Baylis Court School in Gloucester Avenue which fetched a score of 0.97.

Reaching third place is Langley Grammar School in Reddington Drive with a score of 0.96.

St Joseph’s Catholic High School, Herschel Grammar School, St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School, The Westgate School, The Langley Academy and Slough and Eton CoE Business and Enterprise College are the remaining Slough schools which attained a score of more than zero.