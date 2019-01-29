Bidfood donates winter-warming essentials to Slough homeless charity

A foodservice provider has given winter-warming essentials and crates of food to a Slough homeless charity.

Bidfood, based in Leigh Road, made the donations to Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) as part of its ‘Sharing is Caring’ campaign which aims to support homeless communities across the UK.

Gifts included Bidfood’s specially designed freezer suits, warm clothing, thick blankets, duvets and sleeping bags.

Six large crates of surplus food were also handed over, with Bidfood chefs cooking up a meal for more than 50 guests at the SHOC centre in Ragstone Road.

Chris Walkden, general manager at Bidfood in Slough, said: “It can be very cold in the UK during winter, so it is wonderful to know that by donating these items we are helping local people who really need it.

“Christmas was a time where we thought a lot about giving and receiving, but now in the new year when everyone is tightening their belts, people can forget about all those individuals struggling who have the same challenges all year round.”