Arrests made and £40,000 cash seized in Slough as part of 'county lines' crackdown

A total of 27 arrests were made, £40,000 cash was seized and five warrants were issued in Slough as part of a Thames Valley Police (TVP) crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

Last week, beginning on Monday, January 21, TVP worked with local authorities and schools for an extension of activities to tackle county lines drug dealing, which is where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller areas.

This exploits children and vulnerable adults, who may have mental health or addiction problems, to supply and run drugs through violence.

TVP Slough also revealed it seized 30 mobile phones and 160 wraps of class A drugs.

The operation was a continuation of the force’s Stronghold campaign, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime, and is estimated to cost the UK economy more than £37billion a year.

In total across the Thames Valley, 106 arrests were made, £133,000 was seized, 27 warrants were executed, 156 stop and searches were carried out, and more than 2,800 wraps of cocaine, heroin and cannabis were taken off the streets.

Officers also took a number of weapons out of the hands of criminals, and seized 147 phones linked to county line drug dealing.

A total of 43 children and 69 vulnerable adults were safeguarded, and TVP visited 41 schools to provide information on how to spot the signs of someone being groomed by an OCG.

The force also visited 115 addresses where ‘cuckooing’ has taken place. This is where OCGs target the address of a vulnerable adult, taking over the property and forcing them to sell drugs out of their home.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List said: “We will continue to act every single day to stop those who seek to damage our communities through this extremely harmful criminal activity.

“If you think someone shows sign of mistreatment, or a child seems to be travelling long distances or is unfamiliar with the area they are in, then you can report your suspicions on 101 or via our website. We will be relentless in disrupting criminal gangs and bringing them to justice.”