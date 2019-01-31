Police investigating rape in Slough churchyard

Police are investigating reports of a woman being raped in a churchyard in Slough last night (Wednesday).

At about 7.45pm, officers were called to St Mary’s Church in Church Street to reports of a female being attacked.

The offender is described as a dark skinned man, of stocky muscular build, aged between 40 and 45 years old, with dark eyes and a scar on his face.

He was wearing a grey hat, white shoes and a brown or black coat.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lorna Fox, of Force CID at Slough, said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, and you will notice an increased police presence in the area while our investigations continue. A scene watch is currently in place at St Mary’s Church.

“I would urge anybody who believes they witnessed this attack, or heard anything unusual last night, to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Those calling police should quote URN 1125 (30/1). Alternatively, make a report online on www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.