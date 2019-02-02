Arbour Vale School students take part in technology workshop day

Journeys into virtual worlds were enjoyed by students at Arbour Vale School who took part in a technology workshop.

The event at the Farnham Road special needs school on Monday, January 23 was led by seven specialists who led a Virtual Reality session, a green screen workshop and a class where students constructed remote controlled cars using Lego.

Students found themselves next to sharks in the open seas in the virtual reality workshop and placed themselves in countries all over the world using the green screen.

Student Isaac Okine, 17, said: “There was really good interaction with lots of people and also it actually gave a chance for the quiet ones to come out of their comfort zone.”

Head of post-16 Sidonie Garcia said: “It was a very successful day, the students had lots of fun.”