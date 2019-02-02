Cardboard boxes used to tell stories in dance show

An interactive and unusual dance show which helped youngsters and parents find their creativity together was held on Saturday.

The Buildy-Uppy Dance Show saw families using hundreds of cardboard boxes to shape their surroundings as they are told a story.

The show was hosted at Home in the High Street, a community art space run by art collective Home Slough which is available for hire for any artistic or creative groups.

“I think it went really well,” said Home Slough programme manager Milan Govedarica.

“It’s a very unusual show because it’s a very interactive show. It literally includes the children and parents from the beginning to the end.”

Visit homeslough.org.uk/ for more information.