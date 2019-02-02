Holocaust survivor speaks to Eden Girls' School students

A moving testimony of Holocaust survivor Uri Winterstein was given to students at Eden Girls’ School in honour of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Held on January 27 each year, Holocaust Memorial Day is an international day of remembrance, marking the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. On Monday, students at Eden Girls’ School in Bath Road visited The Curve in William Street to hear Mr Winterstein speak of his experiences of the Holocaust. Year 10 pupil Arooj Ikram said: “It was really emotional to hear about what Mr Winterstein’s family experienced.” Karim Murcia, principal at Eden Girls’ School, added: “As its horrors fade from living memory, it is more important than ever that those still with us who survived the Holocaust speak so that we can listen.”

Year 8 students also took part in the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s Postcard Project, in which they wrote a message on a postcard for survivors.