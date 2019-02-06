Slough Borough Council supports UN FGM awareness campaign

09:00AM, Wednesday 06 February 2019
A campaign to stop the ‘barbaric’ practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is being supported by Slough Borough Council (SBC) today (Wednesday).
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, which falls on February 6 every year, is a United Nations-sponsored annual awareness day.
FGM is described by the World Health Organisation as ‘all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons’.
SBC is working with a number of charities, organisations and GPs to raise awareness of FGM being a criminal offence in the UK under the Female Genital Mutilation Act.
Cllr Pavitar K Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for consumer protection and regulation, said: “We want to make sure we do everything we can to stop this barbaric practice happening to girls and women in Slough.
“Not only is it illegal, it inflicts severe pain and causes health and fertility complications. It is a violation of human rights and has to stop now.”
If you have been affected by FGM or know anyone at risk, visit wwwsloughfamilyservices.org.uk and type in FGM in the search field. There are a range of organisations listed that can provide help and advice.
Stranger
12:12, 06 February 2019
Mutilation is bad, genital mutilation is bad... Dare I go on with this logic and say more lest I get the knock on the door from the Thought Police (is there any other kind of police these days)? Nope. But, yeah, raise awareness of FGM (never omit the 'F') by posting a billboard in Slough somewhere, while being scared to prosecute it (there has been only one FGM prosecution in the UK so far). You aren't scared of me, I know - I'm not a criminal who could beat you up and I have no political lobby group behind me who could get you the sack, so yeah, thank you officer, I'll not type any more wrongthink on the internet, goodbye.
