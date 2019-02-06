Slough Borough Council supports UN FGM awareness campaign

A campaign to stop the ‘barbaric’ practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is being supported by Slough Borough Council (SBC) today (Wednesday).

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, which falls on February 6 every year, is a United Nations-sponsored annual awareness day.

FGM is described by the World Health Organisation as ‘all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons’.

SBC is working with a number of charities, organisations and GPs to raise awareness of FGM being a criminal offence in the UK under the Female Genital Mutilation Act.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), cabinet member for consumer protection and regulation, said: “We want to make sure we do everything we can to stop this barbaric practice happening to girls and women in Slough.

“Not only is it illegal, it inflicts severe pain and causes health and fertility complications. It is a violation of human rights and has to stop now.”

If you have been affected by FGM or know anyone at risk, visit wwwsloughfamilyservices.org.uk and type in FGM in the search field. There are a range of organisations listed that can provide help and advice.