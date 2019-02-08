Pensioners left 'shaken' after home burgled three times

A 92-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman from Slough have been left ‘shaken’ after three burglaries at their home which police believe are linked.

Burglars accessed the property in Farnham Road through a rear ground floor window and stole cash on Friday, February 1, sometime between 11.45am and midnight.

Offenders got into the home on Tuesday, February 5, again through an open rear door, on Tuesday, February 5 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and stole a laptop, Kindle, mobile phone, keys to the home and a car key along with a vehicle parked outside.

At about 3am the following day, the burglars drove back to the address in the stolen car and tried to get back into the property using the stolen set of keys.

They were unsuccessful as the property had been secured.

After being disturbed, the offenders left the scene, leaving behind the stolen car.

The victims, a 92-year old man and an 89-year-old woman, were home at the time of the three incidents.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Barnikel from the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything unusual at the time of these incidents.

“The victims have been left shaken following the stress and worry that these incidents have caused.”

Anyone with information should report details on www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report quoting reference number 43190038208.

Alternatively call the non-emergency telephone number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.