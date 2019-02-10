Much loved former Slough Rotary president dies aged 86

Douglas ‘Dougie’ Campbell, a former president of Slough Rotary Club, has died aged 86 following a long illness.

The widower, who lived in Farnham Common, was one of the most popular members of the Rotary club, which he joined in 1990.

He was an avid fundraiser and served as club president in 2004/5.

He participated in two voluntary overseas trips to Indonesia and helped organise a Rotary trip to Kerala in India, with colleague Ram Bedi.

Originally from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Dougie was an only child.

He was outstanding at school but his parents could not afford to send him to university.

Instead, he worked with his father in an electrical business and gained qualifications at technical college and at night school. He became a chartered electrical engineer and travelled the world.

The devoted Norwich City FC supporter’s hobbies included bridge drives, golf and football.

He and his late wife, Pat, whom he met at a London dance hall, were members of the Burnham Beeches Golf Club.

Dougie was a very good single handicap golfer and his wife was a former ladies captain.

He kept his interest in bridge parties and bridge drives until his health deteriorated towards the end of last year.

The Rev Gordon Briggs, a Rotarian friend from Stoke Poges, administered last rites for Dougie at Wexham Park Hospital on Saturday, February 2.

Mr Briggs said: “He passed away peacefully as I was concluding my final prayer.

“Dougie was a very popular man and his track record in Rotary was second to none.”

Dougie leaves a son, Andrew, daughter Sarah, and two grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.