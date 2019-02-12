Young people elect new Slough Youth Parliament members

After a busy month of campaigning, 40 new representatives have been chosen by Slough’s young people to form a new youth parliament.

More than 8,000 youngsters from across the borough, amount to 75 per cent of those eligible, took part in the election.

A total of 20 secondary schools participated in the vote with some achieving turnouts of more than 90 percent.

The new Slough Youth Parliament will represent the views of other young people in the borough and influence key decisions around local services.

Members will serve a two year term and will now undertake the task of electing one representative to sit on the UK Youth Parliament to represent the town’s young people on a national level and at several Slough strategic boards.

Slough Youth Parliament members will now draw up their manifesto, including a commitment to support the UK Youth Parliament’s campaign to take action against knife crime.

Election results were announced at Beechwood School on Thursday, February 7 by Slough MP Tan Dhesi, Slough Borough Council (SBC) chief executive Josie Wragg and cabinet member for education and children Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea).

“It’s inspiring to see so many of our young people engaging in local democracy,” said Cllr Sadiq.

“Slough Youth Parliament offers young people aged 11-19 the opportunity to get involved and make a difference in their local community.

“For the individuals involved it is also an opportunity to learn key transferable skills for the future.

“Congratulations to everyone who was nominated — all the candidates have worked really hard and it was a privilege to meet some of them at the results event.

“I look forward to working with the newly elected Slough Youth Parliament. Some of the members may only be in year 7, but we know with Slough Youth Parliament they will have opportunities to do great things.”