Thousands of students attend Slough careers event

Help to secure ‘bright futures’ for young people in Slough was provided at a careers event in Slough attended by students from 16 schools.

The Slough Aspire Careers Event, organised by charity Learning to Work, aimed to provide every 13-14 year old in the borough with the ability to make educated choices about the GCSEs required for their dream jobs.

More than 2000 young people and hundreds of businesses attended the event at Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy in Stoke Road last Wednesday and Thursday.

Students took part in question and answer sessions with people from a range of business disciplines and skill levels.

Apprentices and graduates talked about their routes into employment while entrepreneurs gave tips on starting a business.

Service provider Arvato UK’s Niki Yates said: “Arvato UK is delighted to have taken part in this event, allowing us to meet young people and also prepare for our future talent pipeline, which is essential for the growth and success of our business.

“Once again, this has been a useful careers event for local school children, helping them to understand their options to inform their GSCE choices and future career paths.”

Also in attendance was MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, who said: “Having started my life in Chalvey and worked in many different sectors, at every level within my own family business, I have seen first-hand the benefits of knowing the scope of careers available; from the construction industry to the Houses of Parliament I have gathered valuable knowledge of the working world.”

Slough Borough Council Chief Executive Josie Wragg, who visited the school, said: “Slough schools already produce some of the best results in the country and by helping set them up for the world of work we are ensuring bright futures for young people.

“Inspiring our young people isn’t just down to one organisation, one person, one school and this initiative brings together businesses, the public sector with the students of so many schools giving them a superb opportunity to learn from each other when making these big choices.”

Businesses represented included Slough Aspire, Jamie’s Catering, Waitrose Windsor, Mr Fruit & Veg, Commonwealth Coaches and Sainsbury’s.

Slough Aspire Chief Executive Fiona Jones said: “We are proud to have sponsored the Slough Aspire Careers Event for another year, enabling local young people to set their feet on the path to their future careers and businesses to get to know the breadth of Slough’s future talent.”

Contact Learning to Work’s Nancy Lalor on 01753 376264 or visit www.learningtowork.org.uk to offer support for future events.