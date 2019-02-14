Police issue advice after series of Asian gold burglaries in Slough

A series of burglaries in the Slough area where Asian gold has been stolen has prompted Thames Valley Police to issue crime prevention advice.

The force says that between January 26 and February 12, a total of seven burglaries took place in the Slough area in which Asian gold was taken.

Incidents took place in Elbow Meadow on January 26 between 2pm and 9pm, in Robin Close on February 1 between 5pm and 7.30pm, in Victoria Way on February 5 at 10.30am and in Court Crescent on February 8 between 8am and 1pm.

On February 12 there was a burglary in Marescroft Road between 8.30am and 8.30pm, in Mirador Crescent around 8.30pm and in Keel Drive at about 9.45pm.

Thames Valley police is keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are all linked.

Police are advising to store all high value jewellery in a hidden safe, to be discrete when wearing expensive jewellery out in public and to be cautious about showing off any valuable items on social media.

Residents have also been advised to ensure that their jewellery is adequately insured and to photograph every piece of jewellery being worn as proof of ownership.

Anyone with information should visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference 43190045917 or call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Three men aged 32, 34 and 35, all from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident on February 12 in Marescrot Road, Slough. They remain in police custody.