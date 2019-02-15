Slough Conservative Group launches petition to protect green spaces

A campaign to protect urban green spaces in Slough was launched by the Slough Conservative Group on Saturday.

A large group of residents from the St Pauls Avenue and St Johns Road area joined party members at Bowyer Recreation Ground.

Residents are alarmed at the prospect that Bowyer Recreation Ground could come under threat from proposed housing redevelopment plans, backed by Slough Borough Council, around the Slough canal basin.

Penny Childs, who lives close to the recreation ground, said: “These fields are vital for everyone in this local area, I cannot see how the council think that taking this away will make our quality of life better.”

Slough Conservatives chair Lee Pettman said: “We are backing their call to save these fields, which if redeveloped will leave thousands of residents in the area without a public green space.

“Unfortunately, the issue at Bowyer serves as a reminder of how little Labour regard the protection of residents’ quality of life and the environment of our town.”

Chandra Muvvala, who is standing as the Conservative candidate for Slough’s Central ward in the May elections said: “Urban public green spaces such as this are not only limited and vital for leisure, but also contribute to providing our town environment with cleaner air.

He said this is essential given Slough’s high level of pollution and childhood obesity.

Slough Conservatives are sponsoring a petition demanding the council protects Boyer Playing Fields and all existing public green spaces across Slough from being developed on for residential or commercial purposes.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “The proposed development of the Canal Basin will not only improve the area providing a high quality residential led development, it will also significantly improve the existing open space in and around the canal basin site and create a new formal park for the area and enhanced access to the canal.

“In order to do this a small amount of the existing open space will be lost but residents should be assured that existing council planning policy ensures that any open spaced lost must be replaced.”

He said council policy confirms ‘existing private and public open spaces will be preserved and enhanced’.

He said where it is agreed that open space could be lost a new, suitably compensatory space will be required to be placed elsewhere.

Visit https://bit.ly/2I1xihu to sign the petition online or the John Ross Pharmacy in Stoke Road to sign in person.