Virtual parking permits to be launched by Slough Borough Council

Residents needing parking permits will no longer have to scratch off dates or display a card in the car when Slough Borough Council (SBC) launches virtual permits next month.

Slough residents will be able to set up an account online, register their vehicles and get their permits without leaving the house. Virtual visitor vouchers will also be available.

SBC cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The parking permit system can be quite cumbersome for people, especially those who receive regular visitors but these online virtual permits will be removing a lot of the hassle.

“There will be no worries about losing them, displaying them correctly, them blowing off the dashboard and out the window on a nice day or anything similar.

“And for anyone who doesn’t have access to the internet or has worries about using the new system help will be on hand in the parking shop.”

The scheme will launch on Monday, March 4.

All parking permit holders are due to receive a letter with the web address of the new system and instructions on how to get their new virtual permits.