Louis Baylis Grant given to Thames Valley Air Ambulance

The vital and life saving work of Thames Valley Air Ambulance has been supported with a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which provides advanced critical care within Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, was awarded a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust in November.

The charity has an iconic red helicopter, four critical care response cars, specialist doctors, paramedics and pilots.

Mark Hodkinson, one of Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s Critical Care Paramedics, said: “Everyday somebody in our community could be in urgent need of our service.

“The support we receive allows us to deliver advanced medical care to the most critically ill and injured, giving them the best possible chance when the worst happens.”

Operating 19 hours a day and 365 days a year, the helicopter, staffed with an expert pilot, doctor and paramedic, can reach anyone in the region who needs advanced critical care within 15 minutes of take-off.

Having taken to the skies as an independent healthcare provider on in October, having previously been provided by South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Air Ambulance is now able to provide at least 14 extra hours of critical care response a day.

Lisa McGinty, who oversees the service’s relationship with the Louis Baylis Trust said: “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support we have received from the Trust which has been a total of £44,000 since their first donation in 2008.

“These generous funds help ensure that Thames Valley Air Ambulance can continue its vital work at the frontline of saving lives.”

Visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk for more information about the charity.