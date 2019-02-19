Man convicted for 'devastating' Salt Hill Park rape

A 23-year-old man who raped a woman in Salt Hill Park before smashing a wine bottle over her head has been convicted by a jury.

At about 2.30am on August, 17, 2016, a woman in her forties was walking round the back of Montem Leisure Centre towards the A4.

Shortly afterwards the woman, Hamid Mahmood, of Griffin Close, Slough and another man he was with, entered Salt Hill Park.

Mahmood raped her before smashing a wine bottle over her head.

The woman was then assisted by two members of the public who called the emergency services.

Mahmood was arrested on the same day and was charged on August, 18.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the investigation and were released without charge.

Mahmood was found guilty of one count of rape on Tuesday, February 19 at Reading Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the same incident at a previous hearing at Reading Crown Court on October 26.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ross Fleming said: “The incident has had a devastating and long-lasting impact upon her and she will, no doubt, never forget what happened.

“This incident also had a significant impact upon the community and I am pleased for the victim and the wider community in Slough that there is now a resolution to the appealing crimes that Mahmood committed more than two years ago.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will relentlessly pursue justice on behalf of victims to ensure dangerous offenders are brought to court.”

Mahmood has been remanded to appear at the same court for sentencing on a date which is yet to be confirmed.