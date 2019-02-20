The Centre in Farnham Road due to open next month

Two pools have been completed and filled at the brand new leisure centre in Farnham Road, which is due to open to the public next month.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet members had a tour of the pools at The Centre on Monday, ahead of the expected completion of works in March.

As the last of 28,500 gallons of water was pumped into the main pool, SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) announced plans for the leisure centre to open its doors to the public on Monday, March 25.

He said: “It was clear from going around the building, with final painting taking place right in front of us that this will be a building of quality, fit for a town which is at the forefront of regeneration.

“Our £60 million investment in the town leisure facilities has proven, once again, as a council we are driving regeneration and working for our residents in bringing them not just new, but superior facilities and opportunities.”

From Friday, March 15, SBC will offer groups or clubs who already use Montem Leisure Centre the chance to see the new leisure centre before its public opening. Plans are also underway for a free family fun day in April.

The new centre has two pools — a 25m long, eight lane pool and a 15m by 8.5m teaching pool with moveable floor.

There will also be a poolside sauna and steam room, four court sports hall with specialist illuminated flooring, a gym with more than 100 stations, three exercise studios and treatment rooms.

It will be run and managed by Everyone Active, the council’s leisure partner and is being built by Slough Urban Renewal, a development partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson said: “The filling of the pools marks a major milestone in not only the completion of the new leisure centre but also our programme to update, rebuild, extend and expand our leisure facilities.

“We started with Arbour Park community sports stadium and in fewer than two years we have opened a totally rebuilt Ice Arena, a new family activity centre at Salt Hill, a completely refurbished and extended Langley Leisure Centre and now The Centre.

“When The Centre opens, our leisure facilities will be second to none; and our plans to invest in providing excellent, well-managed leisure and activity centres for our residents will be complete.”

Montem Leisure Centre will close on Sunday, March 24 at midday and is scheduled for decommissioning and demolition immediately.