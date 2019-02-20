Man from Slough charged with burglary

05:56PM, Wednesday 20 February 2019
A 45-year-old man from Slough has been charged with burglary.
Paul Betts, of Gatwick Close, Slough, has been charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.
The charge is in relation to an offence that took place in Slough on Monday, February 18.
Betts will appear at Reading Crown Court on March 25.
