    • Man from Slough charged with burglary

    A 45-year-old man from Slough has been charged with burglary.

    Paul Betts, of Gatwick Close, Slough, has been charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling.

    The charge is in relation to an offence that took place in Slough on Monday, February 18.

    Betts will appear at Reading Crown Court on March 25.

