Repair app for housing tenants piloted by Slough Borough Council

A new app which allows housing tenants to report and book repairs online has been launched by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The app is first being run as a pilot with 100 council tenants, who, along with SBC cabinet member for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) got the chance to try it out at a special session before it went live.

It was developed in partnership with Osborne – the council’s housing repairs and maintenance contractor.

The app means residents no longer need to call to report a repair and make an appointment.

Instead the app has a list of the top 10 repairs requests and, once one is chosen, tenants can book a two-hour repair slot on a day and time that suits them.

Cllr Nazir said: “This app is a great way for residents to be able to report repairs and book appointments 24 hours a day, seven days a week by literally just lifting a finger.

“It was great to meet the team and the 100 residents who are taking part in the pilot and see them have the opportunity to see and play with the app.

“Their feedback over the coming months will be vital in ironing out any glitches and improve the app so we can roll it out to all our thousands of council tenants.”

He added: “Our partnership with Osborne is about driving improvements in the service that we can provide. We’ll be taking on board all comments and feedback to see how we can give residents the best user experience.”