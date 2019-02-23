SITE INDEX

    • Sikh turban exhibition to be held at The Curve

    An exhibition on the history and significance of the Sikh turban will be held at The Curve in April, with attendees having the chance to try the headwear on.

    The Chardikala Turban Academy, which organises events across the country, will hold an exhibition at the William Street cultural centre from March 30 to April 6.

    Attendees will have the chance to ask questions about turbans and Sikhism in an informal setting.

    The academy is currently in talks with Slough MP Tan Dhesi, the UK’s first turban wearing MP, to come and attend on the exhibition’s final day, when attendees will have the chance to try on turbans themselves between 10am and 2pm.

    Visit http://turbanacademy.com/ for more information.

