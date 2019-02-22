Slough man jailed for nine years for Salt Hill Park rape

A 23-year-old man from Slough who raped a woman in Salt Hill Park before smashing a wine bottle over her head has been jailed for nine years.

Hamid Mahmood, of Griffin Close, Slough, appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court today (Friday) after being found guilty of one count of rape by a jury on Tuesday.

The court heard how the victim, a woman in her 40s, had been walking round the back of Montem Leisure Centre towards the A4 at about 2.30am on August 17, 2016.

Shortly afterwards, the woman entered Salt Hill Park, along with Hamid Mahmood and another man.

Mahmood raped her before smashing a wine bottle over her head.

Sentencing, Recorder David Brock said: “She (the victim) got to her feet and was carrying a wine bottle.

“Rather than walking away, you took that bottle from her and struck her across the head, no doubt to shut her up.

“You used such force that the bottle smashed on her head and face.”

Mahmood pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the same incident at a previous hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, October 26.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for raping his victim and given a further 18 months for ABH.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ross Fleming, of Berkshire Force CID, said: “The victim described in court how she thought she was going to die as a result of the wine bottle being smashed over her head and the court heard how much a detrimental effect the incident had upon her life.

“I would like to thank the witnesses who assisted the victim that night and provided evidence at court. Without such individuals prepared to do the right thing this matter would not have reached this conclusion.

“However the victim, who was raped and then assaulted, has shown extraordinary bravery in reporting this matter to the police. She has constantly assisted the police and then attended court a full two-and-a-half years after that night.

"She is visibly scared from this which will last her lifetime. Hopefully the verdict and sentence will offer some peace in her life now that justice has been done.”