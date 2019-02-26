Swim hat design competition launched ahead of leisure centre opening

School pupils from across the borough are being invited to design a swim hat to mark the opening of a brand new leisure centre in spring.

The winning design will be printed onto swimming hats and sold at The Centre in Farnham Road, with all proceeds going to charity.

The competition is being run by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and its leisure service provider Everyone Active.

The winner will be invited to The Centre’s open day on April 13 where the winning hat will be presented.

To be in with the chance of winning, go to www.slough.gov.uk/thecentre and download a design form or pick up A3 hardcopies from Montem Leisure Centre, Langley Leisure Centre, Salt Hill Activity Centre or the Slough Ice Arena.

Applicants will be asked to draw a design that shows what swimming means to them.

Entries should be handed into Montem Leisure centre by Sunday, March 10.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson said: “This competition is a fantastic way for school children to get involved in the excitement surrounding the opening of our new flagship leisure centre in Slough.

“If you are a regular swimmer, budding artist or both, I would encourage you to have a go at designing a swimming hat.

“It could potentially be your design on hats which will be sold to raise money for charity. Good luck to all who enter.”

Sally Thomas-Ellis, area contracts manager, Everyone Active, said: “We’re really excited to open The Centre.

“It is going to be a fantastic facility that offers lots of ways for local people to get active, and this competition will help young people in the borough to share in the excitement ahead of the opening.

“I know that lots of people are passionate about swimming, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the designs.”