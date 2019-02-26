Council service hub strategy described as 'massive reinvigoration' of neighbourhoods

A ‘massive reinvigoration of our neighbourhoods’ is how the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) described plans to have council service hubs dotted around all parts of the borough.

Discussing the Localities Strategy at a cabinet meeting last night (Monday), Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said the six new buildings located in the north, south and east of the borough would help the council maintain a better presence.

Describing the strategy as a ‘massive reinvigoration of our neighbourhoods’, he added: “I think it’s going to shape the way we work for the next 15, 20 odd years.”

The new hubs would be located in Chalvey, Britwell Langley, Bath Road, Cippenham and Wexham and are at differing stages of the planning process.

Cabinet member for planning Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “This puts our teams closer to the resident and it puts the residents closer to our teams.“

The strategy includes SBC’s new headquarters of 25, Windsor Road, which the council is due to move in to in May, as a main town centre hub.

A co-opting approach will be adopted by the council, allowing other public sector services such as the NHS and Police as well as community groups and other partners to use the facilities.

Councillors at the meeting in Chalvey Community Centre approved the strategy.

They were also presented with the business case for the development of a community hub on the former site of the Merrymakers pub in Trelawney Avenue and Meadow Road in Langley.

It would include council facilities, between five and 10 flats, four houses and a GP practice.

An update on the plans will be included in a general update on the Localities Strategy at a cabinet meeting in June or July.