Slough Borough Council to set up environmental services company

09:00AM, Wednesday 27 February 2019
The environmental services department of Slough Borough Counci (SBC) is being turned into a trading company.
The team’s workers will carry out commercial work, including maintenance of gardens and frontages, for private customers and potentially other local authorities.
The council owned trading company, otherwise known as a teckal company, is expected to produce a £257,340 profit out of a £2.8m turnover by the end of its third year, a SBC report says.
Services which Slough residents currently pay for with council tax will not be affected, but trading company status is needed in order to sell other services commercially.
Discussing the business plan, which was approved at a SBC cabinet meeting at Chalvey Community Centre on Monday, council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said the idea was ‘not to undercut random white van men’.
He said the aim is to provide a more expensive service on the basis that the company will carry the name and reputation of Slough Borough Council which he says will give customers more confidence.
