Slough Children's Services Trust award ceremony celebrates talented youngsters

The many achievements of children and young people raised in the care system was celebrated at a Slough Children’s Services Trust awards ceremony at the Copthorne Hotel last week.

Youngsters at the Children Looked After and Care Leavers Awards were presented awards by BBC journalist Ashley John-Baptiste, who was raised in care in South London.

He went on to graduate from Cambridge University before becoming an X Factor star and then a respected broadcast journalist.

He said: “It was such an honour to be part of this celebration and I was so impressed by the kids' incredible talents and achievements.

“It's really great to see how aspiration the trust is for its children. I know from my own experience that this is so important to succeeding in life and I would encourage every single child in care to absolutely believe in themselves.”

The awards on are hosted annually by the trust for children looked after and care leavers who are presented prizes in four categories — education, sport, art and community.

Slough Children’s Services Trust chairman Robert Tapsfield said: “It is always a pleasure to attend events like this and see just how incredibly talented and confident our children are.

“We have high aspirations for all the children in our care and want them to succeed and we’ll do what we can to support them in achieving their ambitions.”

Nominations for the event on Friday, February 22, were made by foster carers, social workers and other frontline staff.

Special video messages congratulating the young people on their achievements were provided by some familiar faces, including TV personality Lorraine Kelly and Dancing on Ice star Saara Aalto.