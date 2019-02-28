Mosques in Slough invite borough's community to open day

A chance for people from all communities to learn more about Islam will be on offer in Slough on Sunday as part of the nationwide Visit my Mosque initiative.

The annual event, which takes place at mosques around the country, will see people from different faiths and backgrounds invited to an open day at the Jamia Mosque and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane and the Masjid Al-Jannah in Stoke Road.

The events, running 10am to 5pm, will include guided tours of the mosques, Q&A sessions, a chance to observe prayers and other exhibitions.

Contact Sloughaljannah@gmail.com or 01753 315618 for the Masjid Al-Jannah and info@jmicslough.co.uk or 01753 522561 for the Jamia Mosque and Islamic Centre.