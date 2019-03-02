Louis Baylis Trust gives grant to Slough homeless charity

A £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped to keep washing machines spinning at a Slough homeless charity.

Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) received the money as part of the Express and Advertiser owner’s latest round of funds handed out to good causes.

The donation has been used to buy new washing machines at the charity’s base at the Quaker Meeting House in Ragstone Road, Slough.

Sally Russell, grants manager at SHOC, said: “All the guests bring their washing so we do a lot of washing on a daily basis so our machines don’t last very long.

“We don’t have any government funding whatsoever and I think it’s getting more difficult for smaller charities to raise money so grants like this really help.”

SHOC is open six days a week and offers a range of services for up to 50 people a day, from help with finding jobs to crisis care.

The charity revealed that seven people who had visited the centre died in November and December, demonstrating the scale of the homelessness problem still facing the region.

But steps are being taken to improve the situation, with SHOC ‘in discussion’ with Slough Borough Council about the opening of four supported houses for rough sleepers in the town.

Sally added: “Four houses would provide room for up to 20 guests so that would make a massive difference to us.”

For details on how to volunteer or the services on offer, visit www.sloughhomeless.org.uk