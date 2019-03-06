'No excuse for abuse', say Slough taxi drivers

Taxi drivers in the borough are telling the public ‘there is no excuse for abuse’ as part of a safety campaign.

Stickers are being handed out to Slough Borough Council (SBC) licensed drivers to display in their vehicles to raise awareness about the physical and verbal abuse suffered by taxi drivers.

The scheme has been launched by the National Private Hire Taxi Association and Private Hire and Taxi Monthly and is being supported by the council.

SBC will be providing the ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ car stickers to all taxi and private hire drivers over the next couple of weeks.

Ranjit Ghotra of the Slough Taxi Driver Union said: “We would like to express how crucial it is for the public to feel safe and also our drivers.

“Abusive language and behaviour is not acceptable and will be reported to the police.

“The stickers in this campaign will remind offenders and make them think twice. Creating awareness to the public is key.”

A Slough Private Hire Driver Association spokesman said: “We the PHDA are in support of the ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign and for the stickers to be displayed in licensed vehicle for those drivers that are happy to display the stickers.”

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Just as we take our responsibility to passenger safety seriously, it is equally important that our taxi drivers are kept safe whilst doing their job.

“Taxi drivers provide a valuable resource to our residents and we will not put up with any abusive or disrespectful behaviour against our taxi drivers. I throw my full support behind this campaign."

Thames Valley Police has also expressed support for the campaign.

Penny Mackenzie, Detective Chief Inspector for Slough, said: “Most people using taxis are well behaved but a minority are abusive, physically and verbally to drivers, especially when they have had too much to drink.

“It is not acceptable and against the law to be abusive and violent.”

“All drivers deserve to be safe whilst working and should be reassured that the police will respond if there is an immediate personal safety issue and fully investigate any reported incidents.”

Emergency safety issues should be reported by calling 999 and other physical and verbal abuse should be reported by dialling 101.