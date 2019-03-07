Slough Borough Council tax collection and other services to go in-house

Services including council tax and business rates collection will be coming back in-house under Slough Borough Council (SBC) later this year.

The council’s contract with services provider Arvato — which began seven years ago — is for council tax and business rates collection, the customer service centre and transactional services such as benefits and IT support.

The services under the contract will be coming back in-house from November 1 this year.

The contract was due to end on March 31 2022 but the council decided to terminate it early.

SBC chief executive Josie Wragg said SBC is bringing Arvato staff who are dedicated to the council services under its wing.

She says this will give the council ‘greater control over these services in the future and the freedom to think wider and more creatively than a written contract’.

The council has set up a team to work on the service transfer and to ensure residents do not experience any disruptions.

Debra Maxwell, Chief Executive of Arvato CRM Solutions UK, said: “We are proud of the service improvements that our partnership has delivered over the last seven years and we are now focused on delivering a smooth transition for both parties, our employees and local people.”