In pictures: Slough Aspire celebrates fifth birthday

Five years of giving young people and adults a leg-up to their dream careers was celebrated by community interest company Slough Aspire last week.

The company facilitates a range of events including careers and business networking events, aimed at plugging the gap between employers in need of skills and people seeking work.

It also provides work experience and internships and hosts events for other companies.

Slough Aspire’s fifth anniversary celebration was held at its head-quarters in Edinburgh Avenue, on the Slough Trading Estate on Thursday, February 28.

Chief executive Fiona Jones gave a speech, along with chairwoman of the board of directors Kate Webb and Gareth Osborn of SEGRO, the owner of the Slough Trading Estate.

The event also featured a panel whose members reflected on the achievements over the past five years.

Ms Jones says it was just her when she first set up the company and that there are now five permanent members of staff and more than 40 work experience students and interns.

“We’ve had some great involvement with a number of businesses in the trading estate.

“It’s [Slough Aspire] really seen as a focal point for businesses to come along to,” she added.

Ms Jones says that, over the past five years, 15,500 young people have been helped to prepare for the world of work by Slough Aspire.

More than 4,000 adults have also been helped by the enterprise to find the right routes to the jobs they want and to sharpen up their work skills.

In aid of National Apprenticeship Week this week, Slough Aspire has been running the Berkshire Apprenticeship Service in partnership with Windsor Forest Colleges to provide businesses with information on apprentice-ship programmes.

Visit https://berkshire-apprenticeships.co.uk/ for details.