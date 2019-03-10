Pets corner: Jessie at Battersea Old Windsor Home

04:00PM, Sunday 10 March 2019
Jessie is a worried six-year-old Jack Russell who is looking for owners who understand her needs and can help build her confidence.
A clever little dog, she is bright and eager to learn, and could make a brilliant companion with the right guidance.
Jessie would benefit from being the only dog in her new home.
Her endearing personality will emerge once she has had a chance to get to know you.
To find out more about Jessie, call 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk
