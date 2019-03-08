Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of 12-year-old boy in Slough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy in Slough.

Police officers were called to a residential property in Shaggy Calf Lane today at about 1.25pm, where the victim was assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken by air ambulance to John Radcliffe Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart May, of Windsor police station, said: “We are currently investigating this incident in which a boy sustained serious injuries, requiring him to be taken to hospital.

“There was an increased police presence in the area this afternoon. We would like to reassure the community that we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

“This incident is not connected to a nearby secondary school in Shaggy Calf Lane."

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, local police area commander for Slough, added: “We are making enquiries locally in connection with this incident, so people in the community are likely to see an increased presence of officers in the area as patrols take place.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101 and quote reference URN 697 8/3.

Those who do not want to talk to the police can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.