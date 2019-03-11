Slough Talking Newspaper celebrates 40th anniversary

Four decades of helping visually impaired people stay informed was celebrated by the Slough Talking Newspaper this month.

The service, which produces audio versions of news items from the the town’s local papers, for visually impaired people, turns 40 this year.

Members and special guests marked the occasion at Slough Talking Newspaper’s AGM on Saturday, March 2 at Trinity United Reformed Church in Windsor Road.

The 45 guests were shown a presentation on the service’s history.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, the association’s president, and Slough Borough councillor Preston Brooker (Lab, Langley Kedermister) were among attendees.

Slough Talking Newspaper secretary Mary Abraham said that at its busiest time, the service has been used by more than 210 people.

It was used by about 150 people in 2010 and about 75 currently, something which Mary puts partly down to improved health services helping people retain their vision.

“There were people [at the meeting] who said that it is very valuable for them,” she added.