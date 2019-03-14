Slough Labour launch 2019 election manifesto

Labour councillors for Slough launched their manifesto for the 2019 local elections on Monday.

A full suite of candidates will be ‘fighting a vigorous campaign’ in all 14 wards that are up for election, with councillors and candidates meeting at Wexham School’s resource centre to showcase plans for the town.

Shadow housing minister John Healey joined the launch event at the school’s newly built centre in Norway Drive, as did Slough MP Tan Dhesi.

The party’s manifesto aims to 'turn Slough into a place of opportunity and ambition for all the town’s residents’.

Key pledges include building 120 new council homes and plan for 250 more; investing £8 million to provide affordable homes and £4 million in housing repairs, £26 million to improve the town’s schools; opening more free-to-use gyms across Slough and spending £2 million on highway repairs.

Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), leader of Slough Borough Council, said: “Today we set out Labour’s promises for the people of Slough for the year ahead.

“If re-elected in May, Labour councillors will once again deliver an ambitious, transformational agenda for Slough.

“We have not held back on our aspirations and because of our continued ambition, and the work we have done in the council to invest wisely and drive out efficiencies, we are well placed to push our town forward and create a place of opportunity and ambition for all our residents.

“We look forward to taking our offer for the year ahead out to residents on the doorstep and listening to their ideas for the town over the next eight weeks.”