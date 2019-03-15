World Book Day enjoyed for a week at Eden Girls' School

A week-long celebration of World Book Day at Eden Girls’ School included a visit from an author and a performance poet.

Pupils welcomed Bali Rai, who has written the Soccer Squad series, the Tales from Devana High series and the GCSE set text Rani & Sukh.

Performance poet Adisa the Verbalizer also visited the Bath Road school and helped pupils learn how to ‘work wonders with words’.

Other activities during the week included watching a live stream of the National Theatre’s production of Jane Eyre and a book swap.

There was also a ‘Twisted Tale/Creative Tale’ 500-word short story competition in which pupils had to write a 500-word ‘Twisted Tale/Creative Tale’.

Karim Murcia, Principal of Eden Girls’ School, said: “Good reading habits start early and children who share books with others are more likely to develop language skills and advanced reading levels.

“We want to engender in our pupils a lifelong love of reading and literacy to fire up their creativity and imaginations.”

“Our week-long World Book Day celebrations have provided a wonderful learning opportunity for our pupils. Above all it’s been a really fun week in school, for pupils and staff alike.”