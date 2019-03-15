World Book Day enjoyed for a week at Eden Girls' School

09:00AM, Friday 15 March 2019
A week-long celebration of World Book Day at Eden Girls’ School included a visit from an author and a performance poet.
Pupils welcomed Bali Rai, who has written the Soccer Squad series, the Tales from Devana High series and the GCSE set text Rani & Sukh.
Performance poet Adisa the Verbalizer also visited the Bath Road school and helped pupils learn how to ‘work wonders with words’.
Other activities during the week included watching a live stream of the National Theatre’s production of Jane Eyre and a book swap.
There was also a ‘Twisted Tale/Creative Tale’ 500-word short story competition in which pupils had to write a 500-word ‘Twisted Tale/Creative Tale’.
Karim Murcia, Principal of Eden Girls’ School, said: “Good reading habits start early and children who share books with others are more likely to develop language skills and advanced reading levels.
“We want to engender in our pupils a lifelong love of reading and literacy to fire up their creativity and imaginations.”
“Our week-long World Book Day celebrations have provided a wonderful learning opportunity for our pupils. Above all it’s been a really fun week in school, for pupils and staff alike.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy in Slough.
All lines are currently blocked between London Paddington and Reading after a person was hit by a train between Maidenhead and Slough.